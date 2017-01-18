Talented trio light up Monday night in Luton

Music on Mondays returns to its special programme of concerts highlighting the music of female composers on Monday January 30.

The Pomegranate Trio of violin, cello and piano showcases Clara Schumann’s Piano Trio from 1846 and Piobaireachd, a recent work by Sally Beamish.

The concert concludes with Brahms’s B major piano trio from 1854.

Since giving their debut concert at the Bishopsgate Institute for the City of London Chamber Music Society in January 2014, the Pomegranate Piano Trio, formed of Fenella Barton on violin, cellist Rebecca Hepplewhite and Andrew West on piano, has quickly established a reputation for their performances. They now pursue a busy concert diary playing throughout England, Scotland and Wales.

Fenella has given recitals at the Wigmore Hall and the Purcell Room and broadcast on BBC Radio 3 with pianist Simone Dinnerstein and has given a solo recital at La Salle Cortot, Paris.

Rebecca is the cellist with a number of other established chamber ensembles, including the Nephele Ensemble, Chamber Music Company and Svyati Duo.

Andrew West is Artistic Director of the Nuremberg Chamber Music Festival and professor of piano at the Royal Academy of Music. His long-standing collaboration with flautist Emily Beynon has led to concerts throughout Europe as well as at the BBC Proms and Edinburgh Festival.

Call 01582 878100 to book or buy tickets on the door.