A Luton show to remember

A comical exploration of memory and truth comes to the Hat Factory in Lyton this week.

The product of fabricated, distorted, or misinterpreted memories, Eamonn Fleming’s Confabulation is true to its definition and is coming to the venue on Thursday July 13 at 7.30pm.

Eamonn argues that every act of remembering is an act of storytelling. It starts with a spotty teenager at a Motorhead gig and ends up at the cutting edge of memory research.

Eamonn said: “The bellowing fans, the smell of beer and sweat, the thunderous music –when I think back, it’s all so vivid.

“And it’s all completely made up.”

Confabulation is described as a funny and startling show about what to believe about our memories. Eamonn Fleming, of Sheffield Theatre’s The Full Monty, mixes storytelling and stand-up with a twist of amateur science geek – unlocking a world of remembering and making stuff up.

The show is partly inspired by the work of project advisor and scientist Dr Julia Shaw – the author of The Memory Illusion. Eamonn promises to lead the audience through the world of memory palaces, false memories and Werther’s Originals in a show about not being able to trust a single thing we remember.

Tickets cost £10 or £8 for concessions. Call 01582 878100 to book.