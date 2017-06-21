Barnstorming night of comedy in Dunstable

Three of the leading comedians from across the United Kingdom will be coming together for a comedy club in nearby Dunstable.

Barnstormers, who also run comedy clubs in Leighton Buzzard, comes to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable on Thursday night.

Organisers are promising a night with plenty of laughter and mirth galore.

The regular Barnstormers night will host David Ward, Chris Kent and Dominic Holland.

David Ward is a friendly, upbeat comic with a cynicism that gives his comedy a unique gentle bite. Fluid, quick thinking and with an original take on life, David is much sought-after as both a great comedian and compere.

Hailing from Cork in Ireland, Chris gave up his day job as an electrician to pursue his calling in comedy.

He emerged on the Irish comedy scene in 2009 after winning the Bulmers Nuttin’ But Funny competition.

In 2015 Chris made his UK TV debut on Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central.

Dominic Holland is one of the country’s most respected stand-up comedians –a Perrier Best Newcomer and Nominee at the Edinburgh fringe, he has performed five individual one man shows and continues to tour.

The show starts at 8pm and is recommended for people aged 18 and above.

Food for the show can also be bought or ordered in advance.

For details visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk.