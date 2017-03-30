Chance for youngsters to be in Bugsy Malone in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Theatre is looking for youngsters to star in a new production of Bugsy Malone.

The Stage Experience production will do the musical packed with splurge guns, gangsters, glamourous girls and the dreams of Hollywood on Friday August 4 and Saturday August 5.

No previous musical theatre experience is necessary for Stage Experience, just a passion for performing. The intense two week summer project offers the chance to discover what life is really like as a musical theatre performer.

Produced by MKT’s Creative Learning Department. Bugsy Malone will be the sixth critically acclaimed youth production – previous credits include West Side Story (2011), Guys and Dolls (2012), Footloose (2013), The Wiz (2014) and Fame (2016).

Acting, Dancing and Singing auditions will take place in front of our panel of working professionals at Milton Keynes College on Tuesday April 11, at 10am for students in school years 5 – 11, and 2pm for students in school years 12, 13, or university years 1-3 (or equivalent) - maximum age 21. Followed by re-call auditions on Wednesday April 12 at 10am for principal roles.

Rehearsals for Bugsy Malone will take place at Milton Keynes College completed with three performances over the two days. There’s 100 places available for young people aged 10-21 year who must be available for all rehearsal dates, including weekends, between Monday July 24 and Saturday August 5.

Auditions for Bugsy Malone are by application only which must be submitted by Friday April 7.

If you would like more information email MKT’s Creative Learning Department at mkcreative@theambassadors.com or download an application here www.atgtickets.com/stage-experience- application-form- bugsy/