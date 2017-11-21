Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From thoughtful hilarity to a soul queen, there's lots to enjoy...

1 COMEDY

Omid Djalili: Schmuck for a Night, Luton Library Theatre, November 26 and 27

Award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili will be Schmuck For A Night when he brings his acclaimed show to Luton this weekend.

As a stand-up and actor, Omid’s credits range from Hollywood movies and television to live productions on the West End stage.

He has appeared on UK and US TV and starred in films including the Shaun the Sheep Movie, Mr Nice, Gladiator, Sex And The City 2, The Mummy and The Infidel. Omid said: “It’ll be so current that sometimes audiences won’t laugh until they get home and turn on the TV. I’m embracing the schmuck in me to take on the big issues of our day.”

Omid has also recently been cast in Disney’s new live-action production of The Nutcracker. He has recently been seen in the BBC Four series Going Forward with Jo Brand, as well as making appearances in Dickensian for BBC1 and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man for Sky1.

2 MUSIC

Dreadzone, Hat Factory, Luton, November 24

One of the most energetic and powerful live bands to emerge from the post-rave scene, Dreadzone have steadily been releasing albums and progressively bettering, refining and perfecting their own unique and inimitable take on dub since their inception in 1993. Still going strong after nearly 25 years, Dreadzone are focusing more on the electronic and dub elements of their stage show. Dread Times, the band’s eighth studio album, stormed into the Top 40 UK Official Album Charts on release – the first time the band has charted in over 20 years.

3 MUSIC

The Salvation Army: Making the Old Story New, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 26

Get into the Christmas spirit in the best possible way with this community performance presented by the Salvation Army. It’s an evening of music, drama and carol singing with The Salvation Army and some of our local schools.

4 THEATRE

Luke Jermay: Sixth Sense, Luton Library Theatre,

November 23

He’s been lauded by the likes of Derren Brown, Dynamo and David Blaine – and now Luke Jermay is bringing his mind-reading talents to Luton. Luke Jermay says he uses no mind games, psychological tricks or smoke and mirrors. He claims he can simply read minds. His new show, Luke Jermay’s Sixth Sense, has gained critical acclaim with five-star reviews from Edinburgh to London’s West End. He claims he knows the past, present and future of audience members – sometimes better than they do. From their favourite schoolteacher and childhood pet to the colour of their underwear, Jermay appears able to know all and see all.

Derren Brown said of him: “Jermay puts the rest of us mind readers to shame.”

5 MUSIC

Kele Le Roc, Bear Club, Luton, November 24

An evening of top quality soulful music is promised in Luton with top vocalist Kele le Roc in her first performance at the Bear Club. At the event, organised by Focus on Jazz, Kele performs with the Peter Honegan Band in a one-off collaboration. Kele’s album Everybody’s Somebody included two top 10 singles and won her a host of accolades, including two Mobo Awards as Best Newcomer and for Best Single, My Love. Kele has worked with some of the biggest names on the international funk, jazz and soul scene including Courtney Pine, Coolio and Omar. In addition, she has made a name for herself as a dancer, TV presenter and clothes and jewellery designer, and has recently been touring and recording with Basement Jaxx, Roger Sanchez and Gorgon City.

Support on the night will come courtesy of Zola Marcelle, who will be familiar to many Luton musicians as a prominent singer with the Luton Gospel Community Choir. Likened to Lauryn Hill and Laura Mvula, Zola will be showcasing her newly-released EP, A Peaceful War.

The event is completed with the inclusion of Starpoint FM DJ Paul Goldsmith, who will once again play the best in soul and jazz, and host Lee Drummond.

