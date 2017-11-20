Learn bizarre facts at Dunstable show

Mixing extraordinary local facts with riotously funny comedy, No Such Thing As A Fish comes to Dunstable next week on its first live tour.



Dan Schreiber, Andrew Hunter Murray, Anna Ptaszynski and James Harkin, writers of popular BBC show QI, will serve up their pick of the most bizarre, extraordinary and amusing facts discovered over the past seven days.

As one of the UK’s most successful podcasts, NSTAAF has enjoyed 150 episodes, toured the UK and Europe, released a special episode on vinyl, and been adapted for BBC2 into two hit series of No Such Thing As The News. Now the team are taking to the road with a new show which will include a live recording of the podcast .

No Such Thing As A Fish gets 1.2 million downloads a week and was named one of iTunes’s top ten most downloaded podcasts of 2016.

Co-host Dan Schreiber said: “This is massively exciting for us. We started as four dorks sitting around a single microphone trying to make each other laugh.

“Things have changed a bit since we started – we now have four microphones – but it’s a thrill to know there are hundreds of thousands of other people who love the same wild and hilarious facts that we do.”

The show comes to the Grove Theatre on Wednesday, November 29.

Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit grovetheatre.co.uk to book.