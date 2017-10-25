REVIEW: An intriguing and eccentric take on the thriller genre

Mind games? This week’s offering at the Devonshire Park Theatre is one long Mindgame, excruciatingly twisting, from the pen of Anthony Horowitz and the accomplished cast of Tabs Productions.

The play has a fine pedigree. Mindgame first played the Devonshire Park in 1999 with a cast including Simon Ward and Susan Penhaligon, before storming the West End. Ken Russell later directed a more flamboyant re-staging, and then a version was re-scripted for Tom Conti, who never actually played it. Horowitz is a quite outstanding author and scriptwriter, elegant, intelligent and with a director’s eye for the demands of stage or television set.

The action is set in a secure establishment which houses, among other patients, a psychopathic mass murderer Easterman, whom author Styler has arrived to interview. His visit is apparently unexpected by its director, Farquhar, and Act One is divided between gruesome accounts of the murderer’s utterly awful crimes and Styler’s vain attempts to gain access to his subject. Doors lead nowhere, Farquhar’s desk is a sea of useless documents and telephones ring for no reason. It’s almost like an undiscovered Kafka.

It should be a reviewer’s mantra: never judge a show at half-time. By the interval, most of the audience were baffled, bemused and possibly even a bit irritated by a plot which seemed far-fetched and full of illogicalities. Is this, perhaps, a rare piece of sub-Horowitz knocked out on a wet Tuesday afternoon and best forgotten?

But gather your shredded nerves, folks, and return to your seats, for Act Two restores the faith and redeems the play.

Head of the institution, Farquar is not the typical smart expert psychologist. Start with Timothy Spall’s amiable Doc Martin character, add a touch of the sinister and an explosive, unpredictable edge, and you have Michael Sherwin’s characterisation. In the exchanges with his visitor – which comprise the bulk of the action – he often physically dominates Styler, and Sherwin teases out a controlling, manipulating nature which grows ever more unpleasant.

Andrew Ryan’s Styler, meanwhile, is ever more nervous, vacillating, implausibly suggestible. In the power exchange, the two actors have real, frightening and almost tangible friction. It is like an unforgiving chess master playing a novice, and wiping him steadily off the board.

But are either or both of these characters really what they claim to be? And who is controlling whom? That old “lunatics taking over the asylum” cliché is actually slipped into the script – which, incidentally, creaks occasionally with dated language in our newly correct society. Does anyone in 2017 refer to mental asylums? But it serves the purpose here, for the crimes described and portrayed are so dreadful that no over-cautious language can soften them.

Sarah Wynne Kordas (who also designs the hotch-potch but oddly effective set) sympathetically completes this improbable trio as a nurse, medic, housekeeper or who knows what. Her enigmatic remarks keep us guessing, but her fearful relationship with Director Farquar speaks volumes.

And all the time the tension ratchets up. Nervous laughter does nothing to dissolve it, and there is a silent, breathless anticipation right across the audience as the truth slowly, deliciously dawns. Karen Henson directs with a canny mix of subtle effects and sudden shocks.

You probably ought to see this production twice – the first, to sit and enjoy being shocked by all the twists and moments of terror, and the second time, to understand properly what is actually happening and spot all the clever stagecraft. A great play? Not really. An intriguing and eccentric take on the thriller genre? Yes, certainly. By Kevin Anderson.

Performances until Saturday October 28.