Robin Hood coming to Luton

Fresh from winning the 2015 best pantomime in the region at the NODA awards with their production of Aladdin, the Phoenix Players are staging their second Christmas pantomime, Robin Hood at Luton’s Library Theatre.

The show runs from Friday and Saturday December 2 and 3.

Robin Hood and his merry men are climbing upon their pretend horses and galloping all the way to Luton to save Maid Marian and the townsfolk of Nottingham from the evil Sheriff.

Along with his faithful side-kick Little John, and the slightly dim-witted Friar Tuck, will Robin Hood be able to save the day and put a stop to the money-grabbing ways of the Sheriff?

And while the pantomime might be traditional, expect to hear songs from varied sources including Chicago and Bugsy Malone to the works of Take That and The Bee Gees.

The players have also warned that anyone booking tickets for the front row should bring some waterproof clothing as the pantomime horse can be a little unpredictable.

It starts at 7.30pm on Friday December 2 and at noon and 4pm on Saturday December 3. Tickets are £11 for adults and £9 for concessions.

To book tickets and for more information please go to www.lutonphoenixplayers.co.uk or find the group on Facebook by searching Luton Phoenix Players.