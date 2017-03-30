Shrek musical returns to Milton Keynes

It has been announced that the musical Shrek is making a return visit to Milton Keynes next year.

The larger than life production comes to Milton Keyes Theatre from Wednesday July 25 to Saturday August 5.

Shrek the musical

Former Eastenders star Nigel Harman will return as director, having made his directorial debut on the previous tour. Best known for his television and stage work, Nigel Harman originated the role of Lord Farquaad in the West End production, winning the Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical.

Television credits include heart-throb Dennis Rickman in EastEnders, villainous valet Mr Green in Downton Abbey and Bradley in Sky’s Mount Pleasant, which aired its sixth series in Autumn 2016.

Notable stage appearances include Jamie Lloyd’s production of Three Days of Rain alongside James McAvoy, Privates on Parade at the Donmar Warehouse and A Chorus of Disapproval, directed by Trevor Nunn.

Nigel said: "I had so much fun directing the original UK & Ireland Tour that I jumped at the chance to work on it again. Shrek the Musical has created pivotal moments in my career – firstly winning an Olivier and then my directorial debut. It’s certainly become one of the classic family musicals of all time and I’m really proud to be a part of it’.

The musical is based on the story and characters from William Steig’s book Shrek! and the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks Animations feature film.

Join our unlikely hero Shrek and his loyal steed Donkey as they embark on a quest to rescue the beautiful (if slightly temperamental) Princess Fiona from a fire-breathing, love-sick dragon. Add the diminutive Lord Farquaad, a gang of fairytale misfits and a biscuit with attitude, and you’ve got the biggest, brightest musical comedy around!

Featuring all new songs as well as cult Shrek anthem I’m a Believer, SHREK THE MUSICAL brings over 100 much-loved fairytale characters, plus a 14 foot dragon, to life in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza.

Tickets for the show cost from £15 and can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes