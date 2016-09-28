Smash-hit play comes to the stage in Toddington

Hollywood comes to Toddington when the Griffin Players present their latest play, the multi award-winning, international smash-hit Stones in His Pockets.

It tells the story of a Hollywood film crew who descend on a peaceful corner of County Kerry to film their latest blockbuster - The Quiet Valley.

As the play unfolds, the audience discovers just how oblivious the film-makers and their famous stars are to the lasting impact they are having on the village and its colourful array of inhabitants. Hired as film extras, local lads Charlie and Jake watch as cultures clash, divas strop and everyone fights for the last piece of lemon meringue pie.

Griffin chairman Luke Murphy said: “Every one of the 15 characters in the play, young or old, Irish or American even male and female are played by just two actors. For me this is what makes the show so intriguing and such enormous fun."

Performances take place at TADS Theatre in Conger Lane, Toddington from Thursday to Saturday October 6 to 8 at 7.45pm. There is also a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets can be booked by visiting www.griffinplayers.co.uk.