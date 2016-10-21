Special show dedicated to a dear friend

A special charity event in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support will be an evening of Music, Magic, Song and Comedy.

Sylvia Atkins is organising the show in memory of “a very special person and dear friend” Patricia Horne who has sadly passed away.

The concert is to be held on Sunday November 13 at the Community Church, St Anthony’s Centre, Seaside, Eastbourne. Doors open 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The artistes taking part on the night are The Spotlight Players, magician Graham Desmond, Peter Drage and David Clark playing clarinet and banjo, David Clifford with songs from the musicals, Danielle Clifford, Ann Bisset, and John and Sylvia Atkins as Nostalgia 2. Tickets cost £6 to include refreshments and are available from 01323 460027, by emailing 18sylvia@talktalk.net or at the door.