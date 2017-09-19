Storage Hunters star Sean hunting out bargains in Dunstable

He is known for finding bargains in the most unlikely of places, and auctioneer Sean Kelly will be giving an insight into his hit show Storage Hunters this month.

Sean Kelly And The Stars Of Storage Hunters comes to The Grove Theatre in Dunstable on Saturday, September 30.

The ever-smiling, ever-shouting auctioneer and star of the show broadcast on Dave, will share more about his unusual story in this raw and funny show.

Sean will be joined on-stage by T-Money and Green Mile, who will both perform their own stand-up sets and help with the auction finale of the show.

Audiences are encouraged to take along an item from home to be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to Help For Heroes.

The idea of people coming with items to auction was done on the last tour and it was such a success that Sean is repeating the trick again.

He said: “I asked the audience to bring in cheeky items, and a lot of them brought in joke items. One guy brought in curry wipes, and another guy brought in a jersey and jeans.

“He stuffed them with newspaper and placed a photocopied face of me on top of them. It was the creepiest thing, but a woman still bought it for £300 and put it on her couch at home!”

Sean goes on to consider why Storage Hunters has proved such an immense hit - the format is currently airing in 130 countries.

He said: “They adore the atmosphere of the show. It’s really struck a chord.

“It’s so easy to get caught up in the excitement of an auction. I once sold a puppy for $17,000. People start to lose their mind and forget how much money they’re spending at an auction. They want to outbid each other.

“They cross over into pure emotion and begin bidding too much.”

For further information or to book tickets in advance visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80.