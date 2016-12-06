What's on where around Luton and Dunstable: listings, December 7 edition

Here’s your guide to what’s on where around Luton over the coming week. Please email editorial@lutonnews.co.uk with details of your events at least a week before the edition in which you’d like them to appear.

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 7

Wrest Park hosts a carol concert on the evening with carols sung by Christ’s College Choir. Visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrest or call 01525 860000 to book.

Indulge in an afternoon tea at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable while listening to the toe-tapping classic tunes from the 40s and 50s, by the all-women group the Memphis Belles. It starts at 12.30pm. Tickets cost £14.50. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Widely regarded as the UK’s leading comedy magician, Pete Firman will be making a rare intimate appearance at the Bear Club in Luton to headline a night of comic talent. Pete has appeared on The John Bishop Show and features on the new ITV show The Next Great Magician, which sees the best tricksters and illusionists in the world competing. The night will be compered by David Morgan, with the bill completed by Rory O’Hanlon and Lee Kern. Proceeds will go to LAMP, a charity supporting young homeless people in Luton. Visit www.wegottickets.com/happysharkcomedy to book.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 8

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable hosts its pantomime, Aladdin. CBBC star Ed Petrie will play Wishee Washee, Corrie’s villain of the decade, Brian Capron, will play Abanazar, and Kieran and Sarah from Britain’s Got Talent also join the cast. Tickets cost from £13. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 9

It’s funk for all with Bump Up The Dancefloor upstairs at Ivory Lounge, High Street North, Dunstable. Top DJs Colin Watts, Louie Martin and Jellybean will be playing a selection of jazz/funk, rare grooves and modern soul. Tickets cost £6 in advance from cali-r.com, Ivory Lounge, Vinyl Revelation and Big Stuff, or £7 on the door.

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable hosts its pantomime, Aladdin. CBBC star Ed Petrie will play Wishee Washee, Corrie’s villain of the decade, Brian Capron, will play Abanazar, and Kieran and Sarah from Britain’s Got Talent also join the cast. Tickets cost from £13. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

TADS Theatre in Toddington hosts the village pantomime Snow White. Tickets cost £8 and £6. Call 07952 633234, visit www.tadstheatre.org, or email boxoffice@tadstheatre.org to book.

A major new artwork titled Beacon is to be unveiled at Luton’s Culture Quarter. Created by the project’s lead artist Mark Titchner, Beacon will occupy the gable end wall of The Hat Factory Arts Centre facing the approach from Luton’s railway station. The evening will commence at 6.30pm and include four other new commissions: Polly Apfelbaum’s Any Dream Will Do, Sarah Baker’s Sixth Floor, Scott King’s Mother and Child (Luton) and Jennifer West’s Expect Even Better. Visit www.lutonculture.com for more information.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 10

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable hosts its pantomime, Aladdin. CBBC star Ed Petrie will play Wishee Washee, Corrie’s villain of the decade, Brian Capron, will play Abanazar, and Kieran and Sarah from Britain’s Got Talent also join the cast. Tickets cost from £13. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

TADS Theatre in Toddington hosts the village pantomime Snow White. Tickets cost £8 and £6. Call 07952 633234, visit www.tadstheatre.org, or email boxoffice@tadstheatre.org to book.

Radio presenter Christian O’Connell presents You’ve Ruined My Morning… And Other Fan Mail at The Stables, Wavendon at 8pm. Christian O’Connell has collected multiple radio awards as a national DJ, but he’s also collected multiple death threats, hate mail and abusive complaints. Christian has collated them all for you to hear in this show. Tickets: £15. Call 01908 280800 or visit www.stables.org to book.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 11

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable hosts its pantomime, Aladdin. CBBC star Ed Petrie will play Wishee Washee, Corrie’s villain of the decade, Brian Capron, will play Abanazar, and Kieran and Sarah from Britain’s Got Talent also join the cast. Tickets cost from £13. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

MONDAY DECEMBER 12

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable hosts its pantomime, Aladdin. CBBC star Ed Petrie will play Wishee Washee, Corrie’s villain of the decade, Brian Capron, will play Abanazar, and Kieran and Sarah from Britain’s Got Talent also join the cast. Tickets cost from £13. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Full House Theatre return to Luton Library Theatre with a new show, The Night Before Christmas. It follows the festive adventures of the Secret Society of Santa Hunters as the Santa Seeking Scientists track Father Christmas’s movements with a range of daft and entertaining experiments. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 13

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable hosts its pantomime, Aladdin. CBBC star Ed Petrie will play Wishee Washee, Corrie’s villain of the decade, Brian Capron, will play Abanazar, and Kieran and Sarah from Britain’s Got Talent also join the cast. Tickets cost from £13. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Full House Theatre return to Luton Library Theatre with a new show, The Night Before Christmas. It follows the festive adventures of the Secret Society of Santa Hunters as the Santa Seeking Scientists track Father Christmas’s movements with a range of daft and entertaining experiments. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.

Big Country bring their 30th anniversary tour of The Seer to The Stables, Wavendon at 8pm. The band will perform the album in its entirety and visit their stunning catalogue of songs taken from their number one hit albums. Their classic hits and live favourites include Harvest Home, Fields of Fire, In A Big Country, Chance and Wonderland. Tickets: £25 & £22.50. Call 01908 280800 or visit www.stables.org to book

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 14

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable hosts its pantomime, Aladdin. CBBC star Ed Petrie will play Wishee Washee, Corrie’s villain of the decade, Brian Capron, will play Abanazar, and Kieran and Sarah from Britain’s Got Talent also join the cast. Tickets cost from £13. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Full House Theatre return to Luton Library Theatre with a new show, The Night Before Christmas. It follows the festive adventures of the Secret Society of Santa Hunters as the Santa Seeking Scientists track Father Christmas’s movements with a range of daft and entertaining experiments. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.