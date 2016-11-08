What's on where around Luton and Dunstable: listings, November 9 edition

Here’s your guide to what’s on where around Luton and Dunstable over the coming week. Please email editorial@lutonnews.co.uk with details of your events at least a week before the edition in which you’d like them to appear.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 9

Russell Brand comes to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable at 7.30pm. He’s asking himself; “what is real? Who are we? What is the solution? And where did this baby come from?” The controversial comic explores what these themes, along with media, politics, sex, fatherhood and death mean to him. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 10

Think Floyd take enormous pride in recreating all the atmosphere, visual magnitude and musical excellence of Pink Floyd, live on stage. Enhanced with a laser light show, this concert promises a first-class evening of pure Pink Floyd. It comes to the Grove Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets: £21. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

St Andrew’s Players present Brush Up Your Shakespeare at St Andrew’s Church, Blenheim Crescent, Luton. The show is a celebration of musicals, sketches and songs inspired by the Bard, to mark the 400th anniversary of his death. Call 07778 241457 to book.

Luton favourites UK Subs play at The Hat Factory. One of the original punk bands formed in 1976 and led by 72-years-young Charlie Harper, UK Subs continue to represent the true spirit of punk rock. They will be supported on the night by Knock Off, a hard hitting trio taking influences from the early UK punk scene. The show is part of a season of punk-inspired events in Luton. Tickets: £12.50. Visit lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 11

The UK’s number 1 Rock & Roll variety production, That’ll Be The Day, features classic hits, spanning the ‘50s through to the ‘70s and ‘80s, mixed with comedy. Expect to be on your feet and dancing in the aisles before the night is over. The show comes to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable at 7.30pm. Tickets: £25.50. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Cali-R DJ Sid Hudson is running a reggae/ska/Mod night featuring guest DJs Andy Attic and Scotty Saunders at United Services Club, in High Street South, Dunstable. Tickets are £6 in advance or £7 on the door. Visit www.cali-r.com to book.

Stockwood Discovery Centre hosts a workshop teaches participants how to make a hand-sewn Victorian pincushion using lace, fabric, pins and beads from 10am to 1pm. Refreshments available. Admission £10. Booking is essential. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 12

Returning by huge popular demand to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable, experience non-stop ‘60s nostalgia with The Sensational 60s Experience as seven well-known names take to the stage in a feel-good show. The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets: £27 or £25. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Globe-trotting laughter master Stephen K Amos comes to Luton Library Theatre his new show World Famous. The show starts at 8pm and is suitable for ages 16 and above. Tickets cost £16. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.

A night of spoken word poetry and live musicians, Soul Food Poetry is an event that showcases performers from all walks of life bringing their raw entertaining talent to the stage. It takes place at the Hat Factory in Bute Street, Luton from 7.15pm to 10.15pm. Tickets cost £10. Visit www.soulfoodpoetry.com to book or for more details.

A ‘70s and ‘80s themed quiz night takes place at Luton Town and Indian Cricket Club, Wardown Park, Old Bedford Road, Luton at 7pm. ​Tickets are £10 per person, which includes food. Call 07957 176130 for details.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 13

A-Stars Dance Show 2016 comes to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable at 12 noon and 5.30pm. The show is a community performance presented by A-Stars Dance & Theatre Academy, incorporating jazz dance, street jazz, modern dance, lyrical jazz and musical theatre by local performers aged four to 20. Tickets: £9. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

One of the nation’s best-loved comedy actors, TV star John Challis - best known for his role as Boycie in BBC’s Only Fools And Horses - comes to Luton Library Theatre at 7.30 with tales of his career is showbusiness. He will talk about his friendship with members of The Rolling Stones and reveal never-before-heard-tales from Only Fools And Horses. Tickets cost £16. Call 01582 878100 or visit www.lutonculture.com to book.

MONDAY NOVEMBER 14

School children from across Bedfordshire will perform a unique series of Shakespeare plays at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable at 7pm and all are welcome to attend. The Shakespeare Schools Festival helps young and old experience the language, magic and possibilities of Shakespeare. Tickets: £21 or £19. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 15

School children from across Bedfordshire will perform a unique series of Shakespeare plays at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable at 7pm and all are welcome to attend. The Shakespeare Schools Festival helps young and old experience the language, magic and possibilities of Shakespeare. Tickets: £21 or £19. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

Pianist Ashley Wass plays at the Music on Mondays concert at Luton Library Theatre at 7.30pm. As part of the 2016 Shakespeare celebrations, the award-winning musician offers music inspired by The Bard of Avon, including Beethoven, Liszt and a suite from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet. He broadcast a similar recital live from Stratford on BBC Radio 3 earlier this year. Standard tickets £16 and are available by calling 01582 878100 or on the concert door. Visit www.lutonmusic.org.uk for details.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 16

T.Rextasy, one of the leading tributes to Marc Bolan and T.Rex, having toured the world for over 20 years, recreate the experience of watching one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era. They come to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable at 7.30pm. Tickets: £21 or £19. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 17

Gasp! is a comical circus show in which two characters try to outdo each other with increasingly extreme acts of daring. Defying gravity in perpetual motion, the two acrobats perform tricks with balls, spheres and a huge metal wheel. As the competition becomes more frenzied, the sense of danger increases as the two men leap higher, spin longer, and work faster. It comes to the Hat Factory in Luton at 7.30pm. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.

Spoken word group Utter present The Revolution will be Vocalised, an evening featuring Attila the Stockbroker, at the Hat Factory in Luton from 8pm. Launched into public consciousness by legendary Radio One DJ John Peel in the early 1980s, performance poet, musician, journalist and political activist Attila the Stockbroker will take to the stage with a mixture of poems, songs and passages from his autobiography Arguments Yard. Other performers on the night include “Marxist Motormouth” Janine Booth, Tim Wells, local artist Nakiliah Tumaini and the evening’s host Lee Nelson. Admission costs £6. Visit lutonculture.com call 01582 878100 to book.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 19

Dunstable Rep present Kindertransport, a play dealing with the transport of thousands of vulnerable children from Nazi Germany to safety in England. The play runs at the Little Theatre in Dunstable. Call 01582 204021 to book.

Circus of Horrors returns to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable at 7.30pm. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.