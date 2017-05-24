Top comedy writer speaks at Flamstead fundraiser

Books in the Belfry is back for a special evening event at this year’s Flamstead Book Festival featuring comedian and screenwriter Andy Hamilton on Thursday, June 1.

Hamilton is best known for co-writing the hit BBC TV series Outnumbered as well as Drop the Dead Donkey and being a regular panellist on Have I Got News for You and radio programmes shows such as The News Quiz and I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue. His debut novel The Star Witness is being published in paperback in time for Flamstead Book Festival and he will be talking about the latest chapter of a career spent making people laugh.

Hamilton says of his first venture into novel writing: “The Star Witness is very funny but serious at the same time. When you’re writing comedy, there’s often an element of seriousness concealed beneath it. I wanted to write about the effects of celebrity culture, and the new narcissism of the selfie society.”

Hamilton follows in the footsteps of a long list of top names who have appeared since the festival made its debut in 2014, including Jane Hawking, Tony Parsons and Barry Norman.

Tickets for An Evening with Andy Hamilton are on sale for £12 - which includes a drink - online at www.flamsteadbookfestival.com. Proceeds will help support the Friends of St Leonard’s charity to raise funds for repair and restoration work on the roof and fabric.