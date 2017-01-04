Top comic Hal brings laughs to Luton club

He’s gone from being one of the top acts on the UK circuit to triumphant performances on top-rated TV shows.

And now comedy fans in Luton can get the chance to experience the talent up close when Hal Cruttenden comes to the Bear Club.

Hal has appeared on the likes of Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You and even The Royal Variety Performance. He also recently finished a sold-out UK theatre tour.

Hal said: “In a way it’s my dream job.

“I go off on complete tangents and can talk about myself for an hour and a half and have the perfect medium to do it.”

And Hal finds live performance a refreshing change from TV work. He said: “I think for most comedians, the purest form is going on stage live with the audience.

“It is your material, your words and you are just entertaining an audience and there is no better feeling - although I don’t like it when people ask me to tell them a joke because I am rubbish at remembering jokes.

“I would prefer to tell people a funny story at which point there will be jokes that arise from the story that I am telling.”

Hal comes to the Bear on Wednesday, January 18. Tom Webb is back to MC the night, while opening the night will be the multi-award winning Funmbi Omotayo. Like Hal, Funmbi sells out theatres on his own headline tours.

The line-up is completed by rising star Simon Caine.

Visit www.wegottickets.com/happysharkcomedy to book or for more information.