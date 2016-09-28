TV drama films at haulage yard

C M Downton’s major hub in Dunstable played home to a fictional haulage company in ITV’s new six-part thriller.

The Level used the logistics company’s hub on Eastern Avenue for the haulage company, Le Saux.

Downton's Dunstable depot played home to fictional haulage company Le Saux Haulage

Two warehouse operatives from the company were also selected as extras for the show.

The crime drama follows the life of Detective Sergeant Devlin, who is living a double life.

Warehouse operatives for Downton, Steve Randall and Debbie Gilmore, both from Dunstable, were selected as extras.

The firm’s hub was transformed into Le Saux Haulage, the fictional company of shady businessman and drugs trafficker, Frank Le Saux, played by Philip Glenister.

Tony Mills, the manager of the Dunstable depot, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to have been chosen as a filming location for such an exciting project, and I know Steve and Debbie are excited to be making their TV debut.

“The filming was done over two stints, it took five days on both occasions.

“It did not affect us too much, we had to work around them but it wasn’t too much hassle.

“On one of the occasions we locked the building down for them so they could have it to themselves.

“There were some challenges juggling our delivery and filming schedules which demanded absolute silence, but we’re glad to have been able to accommodate the film crew.

“On the occasions when they needed silence we had to stop what we were doing so they could film a scene but then we were able to carry on as normal.

“It is always great to have publicity for the company.

“We have recently had a refurbishment at this depot so it was nice to show that off.

“I’ve already set my television to record!”

The cast includes Karla Crome, Laura Haddock, Noel Clarke, Robert James-Collier and Amanda Burton.

The Level airs on ITV at 9pm on Friday, September 30.