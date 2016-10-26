Unique insight into touring with Bowie

A UK exhibition tour of many stunning, never seen before, photographs of David Bowie has been extended to include a visit to Milton Keynes next spring.

After a sell out tour this year, Off Beat Lounge, in conjunction with Bowie’s official photographer Denis O’Regan, has added an extra eight locations for 2017.

The exhibition shows 40 photographs of the legendary singer who died earlier this year. Many have never been seen by the public before and they document the time O’Regan spent touring the world with Bowie.

The 2017 UK tour of Mini dealerships will include a stop at the Lancaster Mini Showroom on Northfield Drive in Milton Keynes for one night only from 7.30pm on the evening of Thursday April 27.

As well as being official photographer to Bowie during the 1983 Serious Moonlight tour, the 1987 Glass Spider tour and the 1990 Sound and Vision tour, O’Regan was also the photographer at events such as The Concert for Diana and Live Aid.

Through the 80s and 90s, O’Regan toured the world as official photographer to the Rolling Stones, Queen, Duran Duran, Pink Floyd, Spandau Ballet, Thin Lizzy, Neil Diamond and the Bee Gees.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to coming to Milton Keynes for this exhibition, which pulls together a decade of travelling around the world with David.

“It’s been a real trip down memory lane for me, of time I spent with a great, great friend, both on stage and during our down time between concerts.”

Off Beat Lounge specialise in the publication and exhibition of limited edition fine art rock photography and this is their second UK tour following on from the overwhelming success of a Bruce Springsteen exhibition tour which saw fans travelling from across Europe to attend.

The Bowie exhibition will enable fans to see rare, intimate moments from backstage, relaxing between gigs and on stage.

O’Regan will also be in attendance, giving some ticket holders a chance to attend a meet and greet question and answer session, as he chats about his life on the road with one of the world’s biggest rock icons.

Tickets cost from £9.50 to £29.50 and can be booked online now via Ticketweb where there are more details about the extras that come with the various ticket prices.