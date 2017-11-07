Watch a schmuck at work in Luton

Award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili will be Schmuck For A Night when he brings his acclaimed show to Luton this month.

As a stand-up and actor, Omid’s credits range from Hollywood movies and television to live productions on the West End stage.

He has appeared on UK and US TV and starred in films including the Shaun the Sheep Movie, Mr Nice, Gladiator, Sex And The City 2, The Mummy and The Infidel.

Omid said: “It’ll be so current that sometimes audiences won’t laugh until they get home and turn on the TV.”

And Omid is proud of the term he’s given himself for the tour.

He said: “I like the word ‘schmuck’. It means fool or buffoon. You have to be a schmuck to do comedy in today’s climate.

“I’m embracing the schmuck in me to take on the big issues of our day. I have no party political agenda, but I’ll talk about what’s going on around us trying to contribute to the discourse.”

Omid has also just been cast in Disney’s new live-action production of The Nutcracker. He has recently been seen in the BBC Four series Going Forward with Jo Brand, as well as making appearances in Dickensian for BBC1 and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man for SKY1.

The show comes to Luton Library Theatre on November 26 and 27. Call 01582 878100 to book.