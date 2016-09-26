What's on where around Luton and Dunstable: listings, September 28 edition

Here’s your guide to what’s on where around Luton over the coming week. Please email editorial@lutonnews.co.uk with details of your events at least a week before the edition in which you’d like them to appear.

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28

Broadcast live from the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, Cymbeline tells the story of a ruler of divided Britain, distracted by a family feud, who must escape a powerful figure behind the throne who is plotting to seize power and murder in the process. It’s being screened at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable from 7pm. Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book.

Dunstable Rep presents bawdy comedy One Man, Two Guvnors at the Little Theatre in Dunstable. Email tickets@littletheatre.org.uk or call 01582 204021 to book.



THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 29

The Dreamboys are back and hotter than ever, with a brand new show. The UK’s top male strip show is perfect for a girl’s night. The group have appeared on some of the UK’s biggest TV shows, including The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Celebrity Big Brother, This Morning and The Only Way Is Essex. They perform at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable from 7.30pm. Suitable for ages 18 and above. Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book.

Dunstable Rep presents bawdy comedy One Man, Two Guvnors at the Little Theatre in Dunstable. Email tickets@littletheatre.org.uk or call 01582 204021 to book.

The launch of Luton public part project As You Change, So Do I takes place. Highlights of the launch include a street festival at 7pm welcoming home commuters and a street party on Bute Street at 7.30pm. Visit www.lutonculture.com for details.



FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 30

Long established as the world’s leading Eagles tribute, The Illegal Eagles promise more of their tight harmonies, acute attention to detail and showmanship. This latest production also features a special tribute to the late Glenn Frey, one of the original founding members of the Eagles. They play at the Grove Theatre, Dunstable at 7.30pm. Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book.

Dunstable Rep presents bawdy comedy One Man, Two Guvnors at the Little Theatre in Dunstable. Email tickets@littletheatre.org.uk or call 01582 204021 to book.

TV comedian Joel Dommett performs at the Hat Factory in Luton at 8pm. Tickets cost £12 or £10 for concessions. Call 01582 878100 or visit www.lutonculture.com to book.

Michael Rosen’s enchanting children’s classic We’re Going On A Bear Hunt comes to Luton Library Theatre. The 45 minute tale of the expedition, accompanied by Jungr’s carefully crafted soundtrack, sees the family wade through swishy swashy grass, squelching squerching mud, and swirling whirling snow storms. Tickets cost £8. Call 01582 878100 or visit www.lutonculture.com to book.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 1

One Night of Rock comes to the Grove Theatre, Dunstable, at 7.30pm, promising an all-new audio visual experience where the audience can air-punch, arm-wave, foot-stomp, head-bang and chorus-sing to endless rock anthems. Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book.

Michael Rosen’s enchanting children’s classic We’re Going On A Bear Hunt comes to Luton Library Theatre. The 45 minute tale of the expedition, accompanied by Jungr’s carefully crafted soundtrack, sees the family wade through swishy swashy grass, squelching squerching mud, and swirling whirling snow storms. Tickets cost £8. Call 01582 878100 or visit www.lutonculture.com to book.

Dunstable Rep presents bawdy comedy One Man, Two Guvnors at the Little Theatre in Dunstable. Email tickets@littletheatre.org.uk or call 01582 204021 to book.

Cali-R promoter and DJ Sid Hudson presents the soul and Tamla road show at Venue 360. Tickets cost £9.50. Visit cali-r.com for details.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 2

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable hosts an encore screening from the Royal Opera House of Norma at 2pm, sung in Italian with English subtitles. This new production of Bellini’s classic brings a modern edge to a timeless tale of love, rivalry and betrayal, set against a backdrop of war driven by the extremes of a fanatically religious society. Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book.



MONDAY OCTOBER 3

Luton Music’s new series of Monday concerts begins with a recital featuring piano duo Anthony Goldstone and Caroline Clemmow with soprano Christine Bunning and narrator and Petroc Trelawny. The concert takes place at Luton Library Theatre at 7.15pm. Tickets cost £16 for adults including seniors and £10 for concessions. Call 01582 878100 to book.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 4

It’s back to 1922 for the next production by Harpenden Light Operatic Society. Thoroughly Modern Mille comes to the Harpenden Public Halld with frisky flappers, dashing leading men and a villainess audiences will love to hate. Tickets range from £9 to £15. Visit www.hlos.ticketsource.co.uk or call 07817 331150 to book.



WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 5

Putteridge Bury G&S Society will take to the stage at the Queen Mother Theatre in Hitchin with Franz Lehar’s The Merry Widow at 7.45pm. Tickets range from £12 to £14. Call 01462 455166 or visit www.queenmothertheatre.org.uk to book.

Dunstable Amateur Operatic Society presents From the Silver Screen to Stage, a concert that will explore some great movie music that has made it to the stage, and some that have travelled in the other direction. Tickets cost £12 or £10. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/DAOS to book.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 6

Putteridge Bury G&S Society will take to the stage at the Queen Mother Theatre in Hitchin with Franz Lehar’s The Merry Widow at 7.45pm. Tickets range from £12 to £14. Call 01462 455166 or visit www.queenmothertheatre.org.uk to book.

Dunstable Amateur Operatic Society presents From the Silver Screen to Stage, a concert that will explore some great movie music that has made it to the stage, and some that have travelled in the other direction. Tickets cost £12 or £10. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/DAOS to book.

A little touch of Hollywood will be coming to Toddington when the Griffin Players present their latest play the multi award winning, international smash hit Stones in His Pockets. This is the first time that the Luton based Griffin Players have performed at TADS in Toddington. The show starts at 7.45pm. Visit www.griffinplayers.co.uk to book.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 7

Putteridge Bury G&S Society will take to the stage at the Queen Mother Theatre in Hitchin with Franz Lehar’s The Merry Widow at 7.45pm. Tickets range from £12 to £14. Call 01462 455166 or visit www.queenmothertheatre.org.uk to book.

Dunstable Amateur Operatic Society presents From the Silver Screen to Stage, a concert that will explore some great movie music that has made it to the stage, and some that have travelled in the other direction. Tickets cost £12 or £10. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/DAOS to book.

A little touch of Hollywood will be coming to Toddington when the Griffin Players present their latest play the multi award winning, international smash hit Stones in His Pockets. This is the first time that the Luton based Griffin Players have performed at TADS in Toddington. The show starts at 7.45pm. Visit www.griffinplayers.co.uk to book.

Luton Culture welcomes the Olivier award nominated Wizard Presents’ brand new show Why The Whales Came to Luton Library Theatre. Challenging Chinese whispers and the way they build community perceptions of odd characters, multi-award-winning storyteller, Danyah Miller is back on the stage in this one-woman show based on Michael Morpurgo’s work .The show takes place at 1pm and 5pm. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 8

Dunstable Amateur Operatic Society presents From the Silver Screen to Stage, a concert that will explore some great movie music that has made it to the stage, and some that have travelled in the other direction. Tickets cost £12 or £10. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/DAOS to book.