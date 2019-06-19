Amazon’s Dunstable bake for Walk to Freedom charity is recipe for success

Dunstable’s Amazon warehouse had a recipe for success when it held a bake-off to raise funds for The Walk to Freedom Foundation.

Mark Clarke, Walk to Freedom CEO, was guest judge and during the visit to the fulfilment centre he surprised members of the Walk to Freedom team with an additional £1,000 donation. The scrumptious bake-off also raised £115.

The charity helps those struggling with drug and/or alcohol abuse and violence.

Edmon Yohannes, General Manager at Amazon Dunstable said: “We had a great time with the Walk to Freedom Foundation team at the bake off hosted at our fulfilment centre in Dunstable and loved seeing their faces when we surprised them with an additional £1,000 donation.

“The charity’s passion for helping those affected by alcohol and drug abuse, especially young people who are victims of serious youth violence, is making such a huge impact in our community. We are thrilled to offer our help and hope that this donation will support their life-changing work.”

Mark Clarke, CEO from The Walk to Freedom Foundation, added:“On behalf of the charity, its staff and the community that it supports, we would like to say a huge thank you to the local Amazon team for this generous donation and fantastic bake off. I personally know the anguish and struggle of living with the challenges of drug dependency, which is how I found my true calling to help others.

“In addition to our work helping young people with drug abuse, we have also successfully seen young people returned to full time education, employment, a number of young people exit from antisocial behaviour, gang and knife crime. We are very grateful to Amazon for this contribution, as we continue to make a lasting, positive impact in our community.”

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.