Brown and White celebrates 90th anniversary with party for Houghton Regis community

An independent opticians celebrated its 90th anniversary with a special visit from the Houghton Regis Town Mayor and a colourful children’s party.

Brown and White, of Bedford Square, held a Mad Hatters Tea Party on May 21 and invited new Mayor Councillor Martin Kennedy to judge the children’s colouring competition.

Krisgar the magician and balloon maker was also a special guest who wowed parents and children with his skills.

Karen Doherty, dispensing optician, said: “We had such a great turnout with patients, passers by and friends of patients.

“We also had three generations come to visit - a grandmother with her daughter and her baby daughter.

“Our patients were trying to remember how long they had been coming to us and one of our patients could remember going to the house practice on The Green when she was a little girl. It was lovely to hear their stories.”

Staff members celebrating included: Martin White, owner and optometrist, Elizabeth Mitchell, Karen Doherty, Jennie Nicoll, and Debbie Lucas-Weare.

The opticians was first opened in Farnborough in 1929 by two cousins Stanley White and Reginald Brown.

In 1986 Stanley’s grandson Martin White joined the family business full time and today it has practices in Fleet, Hook, Luton, Kempston and Houghton Regis.

Brown and White, Houghton Regis, first opened in Dunleigh House situated on The Green (early 1960s). It later moved to Bedford Square around 30 years later.