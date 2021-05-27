Businesses in Central Bedfordshire to receive top up payments as they recover from pandemic

Businesses who have previously received an Additional Restriction Grant (ARG) 1, 2 and 3 to help them through the pandemic will receive a top up payment from Central Bedfordshire Council.

Since the first Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) launched in December, the council says it has continued to expand the scope of the scheme in order to provide the most support for businesses.

Now, with more certainty around the number of eligible businesses, it says it is able to make additional funds available to help local firms as they reopen.

Central Beds Council

Businesses do not need to do anything. If you have applied for a previous ARG grant, you do not need to make a new application.

Executive Member of Corporate Resources, Councillor David Shelvey said: “So far we have successfully delivered almost £4m in financial support for local businesses. By topping up businesses who received an Additional Restrictions Grant we are able to further support some of those sectors who are beginning to reopen with an extra cash boost.”