Can you help Pets at Home Santa Paws appeal for abandoned animals?

Dunstable residents are invited to take part in the Santa Paws appeal to make sure that no animal is forgotten this Christmas.

Over the festive period, the town’s Pets at Home store will be taking part in the nationwide fundraiser to help raise money for rescue pets at Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels in Eaton Bray.

The donation drive is part of the annual Santa Paws appeal by Support Adoption For Pets, the UK’s largest grant giving pet charity, and will help to pay for essential vet bills and care costs over the festive period.

Amy Wilson, Support Adoption For Pets fundraising manager, said: “Every year we are amazed by the generosity of Pets at Home customers and pet owners, and we are delighted to be able to launch the Santa Paws appeal once again.

“We hope that people will spare a moment’s thought for those pets who, sadly, find themselves without a home for Christmas this year.

“Every donation helps, and giving as little as just 50p can make a huge difference to a rescue pet.”

The Santa Paws appeal marks the final fundraising event of 2019 for Support Adoption For Pets, which launched its Charity of the Year programme earlier in 2019.

Over the course of the year, rescue centres across the UK have been building close relationships with their local Pets at Home stores, working together to raise vital funds for the rescues, kicking off with a summer fundraiser, which raised more than £683,000 in May and June.

The Charity of the Year programme has provided a unique opportunity for rescue centres to raise awareness of their work in the local community, with the Santa Paws appeal offering one final fundraising drive during the festive season.

The team at Pets at Home Dunstable will be giving customers the opportunity to support the Santa Paws appeal by simply donating at store tills until Christmas Eve.

Susan Beeton, store manager at Pets at Home Dunstable, said: “We’re proud and excited to be raising money for Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels, and we hope the people of Dunstable will get involved and support us with our fundraising.”