CW Fishing reels in customers as Houghton Regis business expands

A Houghton Regis businessman is proud to have expanded his fishing tackle warehouse, and wants to thank customers that have hooked on for all their support.

Callum Wylde, 29, started his venture, CW Fishing, last year after noticing there was a gap in the market, and has seen his company go from strength to strength.

The entrepreneur has now been able to increase the space at his unit in Townsend industrial estate, Blackburn Road, so that customers can visit during the week and view stock before buying it.

Reflecting on why he started the business, Callum said: “Basically, there were no other fishing shops in Dunstable. The nearest was about 20 minutes down the road.

“We’ve got quite a few fishing complexes in Toddington, Leighton Buzzard and Tring, and, of course, there’s the Grand Union Canal and lots of lovely lakes, but there was nowhere to buy the equipment in town.

“I started doing market stalls which got more and more popular and I started doing the website a year and a half ago.”

CW Fishing is still based at the same unit, but there is now enough space for customers to come down and see the products before purchase, and browse through Callum’s items, including rods, reels, bait, luggage, gas stoves, bankside grills and camping gear.

His stock also has the fun factor, with selfie tripods available “in case you catch a nice carp but there’s no-one around to take a picture!”

Callum said: “I would like to thank my customers for sticking with CW Fishing and being loyal. It’s just me at the moment, so it would be great to grow in the next couple of years and employ staff.”

He also thanked his partner, Natasha, 29, who has been “very encouraging and supportive”, and said his son, Riley, nine, had taken an interest in the new venture too.

Callum added: “Riley will have a walk around with me and likes looking at the products. We also like to go to the Grand Union Canal together.”

CW Fishing was nominated for ‘Business of the Year’ at the Dunstable and Houghton Regis Business Awards and is proud to be involved with local football club, Dunstable Town FC.

For products and delivery options: www.cwfishingsupplies.co.uk Call: 07922 902216