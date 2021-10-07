Developer looks to Dunstable's history for new homes

A housing group has completed 61 new affordable homes at The Printworks in Dunstable with the area’s heritage reflected in its design.

In partnership with housing contractor specialists Lovell, Catalyst Housing has built 38 houses for shared ownership and 23 apartments for affordable rent.

Catalyst chose the name ’The Printworks’ to reflect Dunstable’s former printing industry, with Waterlow and Sons Limited, engravers and printers of currency, postage stamps, stocks and bond certificates, having been a major employer in the town.

The Printworks, Dunstable, pictured earlier this year.

The town’s former straw plaiting industry is also depicted with a lattice brickwork design used on the porches, and Dunstable’s role as a key stagecoach posting town on historic Watling Street reflected in the car ports that link the houses, and in the overall design of the development. The development also includes public art that was produced by local artist Wendy Briggs and nearby Weatherfield Academy Special School, with pupils’ drawings of nature and wildlife found on Dunstable Downs used on the external railings of the development.

Joe Marshall, Catalyst’s Managing Director, New Homes (Counties), said: "We’re extremely proud to mark the completion of these 61 new homes in Central Bedfordshire. The development not only helps local people get on the property ladder and provides rented homes for those in housing need but creates an attractive heritage-led streetscape that reflects Dunstable’s history and roots.

"The Printworks is an excellent example of the type of high-quality, thoughtfully designed developments that Catalyst builds that helps support a community’s current and future identity and prosperity, delivered through successful partnership working.

"We’re especially proud and delighted that The Printworks has been independently recognised, winning the ‘Best Shared Ownership Home’ category in the prestigious Evening Standard New Homes Awards."