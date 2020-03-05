Dunstable businesswoman Kathy wins National Lifetime Achievement award

A Dunstable businesswoman was proud to win a lifetime achievement accolade at a prestigious national awards evening in London.

Kathy Doran, owner of both Morestaff and AllenDay Recruitment, picked up a National Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Business Women Awards 2019.

Kathy with her award. Credit: Morestaff Recruitment

Kathy was up against five other extremely successful businesswomen who had travelled across the UK to attend the final, and was recognised for her contribution to the recruitment industry and wider community.

Kathy said: “I am absolutely delighted to win this award. I have had a wonderful career in recruitment and met so many incredible people along the way.

“It’s been a lot of hard work with many mountains to climb. However, supporting people with employment opportunities makes it all worth it.

“I’m so proud that Morestaff have helped over 50,000 people in 29 years. This is not a job for me, this is my passion. Thank you for everyone’s support and well wishes – an amazing night I won’t ever forget.”

Morestaff Recruitment was founded in April 1991 by Kathy, who, at the time, was a single parent raising three young children single-handedly.

A speech about Kathy was read out at the awards by its sponsor. An excerpt said: “The success of the business has been testament to the determination, commitment and hard work of Kathy and the team over almost three decades. Entering her 30th year of business, Kathy is excited what this achievement might bring.”