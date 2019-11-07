Dunstable Downs Golf Club raises over £8k for Kids in Action and Carers in Bedfordshire

Dunstable Downs Golf Club is thrilled to have raised £8,520 to be split between two charities close to the community’s heart.

Carers in Bedfordshire and Kids In Action were the lucky causes to each receive a cheque when they were visited by vice-captain Steve Harris and lady vice-captain Mary Liddiard on Thursday, October 24.

The club, based on Whipsnade Road, has been busy collecting donations, as each year it is traditional for the two vice-captains to choose a charity, raising as much money as possible with the help of members, guests, family and friends.

Mr Harris said: “My charity was Carers in Bedfordshire.

“This is a not-for-profit registered charity providing support for carers of family members and friends throughout Bedfordshire.

“Mary’s was Kids In Action, based in Dunstable,which provides support and social opportunities for children and young adults with special needs and disabilities.

“Their aim is to make a positive difference to each and every individual, encouraging their participation in social activities, in a safe, non-judgemental environment.”

“I’m very grateful to have the charities featured in the newspaper, as it gives them a bit more exposure.”

On October 24, Steve and Mary visited the charities, presenting them each with a cheque for £4,262.17.

Mr Harris added: “Mary and I met Andrew Draycott from Carers in Bedfordshire, while at Kids In Action, we met some of the children it helps, as well as Paul Bowen-James, who started Kids In Action 25 years ago and runs it to this day.”

The children at Kids In Action were enjoing a spooky Halloween themed day, and both Mr Draycott and Mr Bowen-James were delighted with the donations to their charities.

Visit carersinbeds.org.uk and kidsinaction.org.uk/