Dunstable man is proud finalist in Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year competition

A Dunstable man has been chosen from thousands of proud glasses wearers as a finalist for Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year.

Chris Jarvis, aged 27, from Dunstable, could follow in the footsteps of last year’s award winner, Shane Haron, and take home £10,000, plus have the chance to mingle with the stars at the annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards.

Chris Jarvis

Glasses wearers across the UK and Republic of Ireland have been showing off their specs style by sharing their selfies online throughout the spring and summer.

Music student Chris was invited to visit his local Specsavers store in Dunstable to receive a bottle of champagne, a certificate and a £129 glasses voucher.

Chris said: “I’ve been wearing frames over 10 years.

“I started off with these really thin frames and then I began looking at other people wearing glasses, and celebrities like Elton John, and I decided to put more effort into choosing designer frames.

“My frames make me more noticeable I think. People start to recognise me by these frames alone, especially when I’m doing gigs.”

Store manager, Iman Ali Shah, said: “We are thrilled to have such a stylish spec wearer represent Dunstable at the competition final.

“It would be an amazing highlight for us to have a winner from the area and we feel very optimistic about his potential to go all the way. Our fingers are crossed that Chris brings home the Spectacle Wearer of the Year accolade.”

The awards were launched by Strictly Come Dancing star and TV personality, Oti Mabuse earlier this year.

If he triumphs in his category, Chris will meet Oti and rub shoulders with many other celebs at the glitzy awards ceremony at London’s ‘8 Northumberland Avenue’ in October.

There are eight categories. and all their winners will receive a VIP makeover, with one overall winner claiming the title as theirs.