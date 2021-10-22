Dunstable salon owner expands to meet demand

Nikki Ahmetoglu

A Dunstable microblading specialist is expanding out to two new locations as demand grows at the end of Covid-19 social distancing measures.

Nikki Ahmetoglu, owner of Jolán Microblading, is now serving clients in Watford and St Albans after expanding her company to nine locations to meet demand.

With social distancing restrictions winding down, Jolán has seen an increase in website visitors and enquiries as more women research treatments to look their best.

Jolán, which is named after Nikki’s Hungarian grandmother, has grown to serve customers from salons in Harpenden, Milton Keynes, Bedford, Bletchley, Luton, Dunstable and Welwyn Garden City, along with the two new areas.

Growing in popularity, microblading is a process whereby cosmetic pigment is applied to the upper dermis of the skin to create the appearance of natural hairs. Advocates say microblading results in lines which blend with real hair.

She said: “Since lockdown began to ease, the number of enquiries has grown as more women want to benefit as they get out meeting people for work and leisure.

“Everyone wants to get back to looking their best after lockdown so it is the perfect solution for those who want to fully reconstruct, define to fill-in over plucked brows or cover up any bald patches.”

She said: “After the setback of social distancing last Christmas, we are expecting a busy end to 2021 as customers want to look their best and see such a tough year out with a bang.”

She added: “I am pleased with the positive reviews we have been receiving on social media. I am also grateful to all the clients who have supported Jolán Microblading over the last 12 months.”