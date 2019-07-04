Dunstable students could win £10k prize in Amazon business competition

Amazon has announced the launch of its new Campus Challenge competition and is encouraging Dunstable students to sign up and be in with the chance of winning up to £10,000 for their team.

The competition is running in the UK and offers youngsters with an interest in business the opportunity to work with real companies and start-ups to help them grow their business on Amazon.

After identifying a company of their choice and agreeing on a partnership, students will define and implement an e-commerce strategy for the business, with the students competing in teams of two to five.

An Amazon spokeswoman, said: “To be successful, they will hone their e-commerce skills and learn how to set up a real-life business on Amazon, how to market that company’s products to customers and how to reach a global audience.”

The competition runs until June 2020, when a panel of UK business leaders will choose the winning teams. Up to £28,000 is up for grabs, with the first place team set to win £10,000.

The winning teams may be offered an interview for a job at Amazon UK, subject to business requirements.

From September 2019 to June 2020, student teams will be tasked with approaching and supporting a company of their choice that has not yet set up an account to sell on Amazon. Once agreed, the students will work with the businesses to help them.

The competition is open for students aged 18 and over, who are studying for an apprenticeship, bachelors or master’s degree during the 19/20 academic year.

It begins in January 2020.

Register at https://www.campuschallenge-uk.com/en/