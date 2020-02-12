Former Dunstable Town player helps mum retire early thanks to family business Rice n Spice

A former Dunstable Town FC player and his brother are celebrating celebrity success with their meal delivery business - and have even helped their mum retire early!

Jhai Dhillon, 24, along with his brother Simmy, 23, run their family company Rice n Spice from neighbouring Hitchin, which sees their team prepare, cook and deliver food to clients.

Simmy and Jhai

Hungry fans include Chelsea FC player Lewis Baker, Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Chris Taylor, and footballer and FIFA 20 ambassador Adebayo Akinfenwa.

But perhaps the siblings’ biggest admirer is mum Kal, whom, thanks to the boys’ business, is now happily retired at the age of 49.

Jhai said: “I’ve enjoyed seeing the business develop and being able to help so many different types of people.

“By not spending time in the kitchen, they can have extra time to spend with their kids, family and friends.

Adebayo Akinfenwa with his Rice n Spice meals.

“With the footballers, they are paid to perform at a certain level, but if you don’t stay healthy you can lose your contract. We’re giving people extra time and a healthy impact.”

Speaking about the dream to help Kal retire, he added: “Growing up, mum stayed at home to bring us up; she never got the opportunity to have her own career.

“She then worked in supermarkets - stuff like that. So my brother and I thought, let’s create something where she can be involved in the business but it can be her hobby.”

Kal now helps out when she likes in the company’s commercial unit and enjoys the hustle and bustle of the busy kitchen.

The business started from humble beginnings in their family home, having first been the brainchild of Simmy whilst he was away at university in Bristol.

He then suggested that Jhai and Kal could start something similar at home, so Jhai gave up playing for his club at the time, Chesham United FC, and pursued the business full time.

Jhai said: “My brother is my best friend and I would never choose anyone else better to do it with. I now have time to play football and joined Hitchin Town FC in November. We’re also looking at expanding Rice n Spice to nationwide delivery.”