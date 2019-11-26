Help a charity win £1k Christmas donation from Dunstable’s ASDA

The Asda Foundation will be spreading magic in Dunstable this Christmas, as three lucky charities are set to benefit from its anniversary celebrations.

To mark the foundation’s 30th birthday, Kids in Action, Sorted Counselling Services and Child Bereavement UK, each have a chance to win a £1,000 donation this festive season, while the two runners up will be awarded £500 each.

The community charities have been chosen to take part in the Green Token Scheme, as part of the supermarket’s campaign to ‘make Christmas extra special’.

Asda Dunstable community champion Michael Watts said: “We’re really excited to be spreading the magic this Christmas by supporting three local charity groups with double the donation they were expecting as part of our Green Token Giving Scheme.

“Don’t forget to come into the store and vote!”

Kids in Action, of Boscombe Road, provides support and social opportunities to children and adults with special needs, encouraging their participation in social activities in a “safe non-judgemental environment”.

Meanwhile, Sorted Counselling Services, of Grove Corner, offers free counselling to children and young people from 10 to 25 years of age to “alleviate emotional and psychological distress”.

Finally, Child Bereavement UK, based on Princess Street, Luton, helps support families when “faced with the devastating situation where a baby or a child of any age has died or is dying, and when a child faces bereavement”.

To vote for the service you would like to see win £1,000, visit ASDA in Court Drive to place a green token into the relevant charity box by the community board.

Michael added: “To help gain support for their cause each shortlisted charity was surprised with a magical green jar, which features in the retailer’s Christmas advert, and encouraged to share their news in the community.

“This was along with a note advising them that they are now in the running to receive double the amount that they originally anticipated.”

Over 1,500 local charities and causes across the country will benefit from the boost in funding this Christmas, thanks to a £1 million investment by the Asda Foundation across its Green Tokens and local impact grants as they aim to spread some magic across the festive season.

The charity receiving the most green tokens will receive £1,000 instead of £500, with the runners up receiving £500 each instead of £200.