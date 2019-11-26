Help Luton’s Strand Hair Salon collect donations for food bank in memory of client

This November, Strand Hair Salon, of Sundon Park Road, is holding a collection of non perishable food and toiletries to donate to the Sundon Park Baptist Church Foodbank in memory of former client, Nicky Dubben.

Manager Michelle Haddrell said: “Nicky was a client for many years who passed away suddenly in February. We had been inspired by Nicky’s involvement with the church, and her zest for life.

“We’ve decided to offer clients discounts in return for a donation until November 30.

“By getting your hair done and donating food you will be helping people in an unfortunate position.”

Call: 01582 597011.