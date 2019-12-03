Houghton Regis singer is finalist in Wedding Industry Awards 2020

A soulful Houghton Regis musician is delighted to have secured a place in the finals of The 2020 Wedding Industry Awards.

James Junior, 38, founder of The Piano Singer, was proud to win Best Musical Act at the East of England heats on Wednesday, November 20, securing a place in the London finals on January 15.

Impressed brides and grooms nominated the wedding singer for the competition, with the judges deciding that what made James stand out was the “interaction with his clients”.

James said: “It feels really great as it’s something I’ve been working at for a while. I got the business up and running in 2015 and it’s nice to have a reward.

“Without sounding too cheesy, I’m there at the start of people’s journey and seeing the love they clearly share on a daily basis is really cool.”

James read Jazz Studies at Leeds University before completing a Masters in Composition at the University of Hertfordshire, and previously worked as a music technology teacher at HMP Prison, Bedford, a role he described as “very rewarding”.

The busy musician has also performed at Spencer House, London, as well as in Barcelona’s most prestigious theatre, Gran Teatre del Liceu, in tribute to the artist Avicii.

James said: “It was incredible. It was packed but you could hear a pin drop. It was just so tragic that somebody who, on the face of things, could be so successful couldn’t find happiness within themselves.

“I think as musicians we’re always looking for a bigger stage and that next opportunity, but it’s really about your life offstage and your relationships.”

James is married to Cassandra and has four children. He also supports Houghton Regis Baptist Church, and performed to raise money for new facilities.

>www.thepianosinger.com

>James is releasing a new EP ‘ALL IN’ in January. The single ‘ALL IN’ is available to download.