Internet speed boost for Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Leighton Buzzard

Virgin Media O2 has added thousands of homes in Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis to its gigabit network, offering broadband speeds 20 times faster than the local average.

As well as preparing homes for the technologies and applications of tomorrow, gigabit speeds enable consumers to do more online – from working, streaming, socialising and gaming – all at the same time on multiple devices under the same roof.

Lutz Schüler, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Our continued investment means more than three-quarters of our network, including Dunstable, is now gigabit ready, offering millions of households across the country access to future-proof services and the fastest broadband available from any major provider.

Virgin Media has increased internet speed for customers in Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis

“We’re continuing with our mission to upgrade the UK and connect our entire network to gigabit speeds by the end of the year – a pace unrivalled by any other provider.”