Jobs boost for Dunstable as new Tim Hortons restaurant and drive-thru is set to open

Canadian restaurant brand, Tim Hortons, is opening a restaurant and drive-thru in Dunstable, creating up to 50 jobs.

The brand famed for its signature coffee, delicious donuts and Canadian charm, plans to open its doors on the White Lion Retail Park later this year. It will be the company's first location in Bedfordshire. It will also open a second site only 30 minutes away in Milton Keynes.

The announcements also form part of the brand’s plan to create over 2,000 jobs across the country, bringing Tim Hortons restaurants to every major town and city by 2022. It launched in the UK with a Glasgow restaurant in June 2017 and currently has 34 restaurants on these shores.

The new restaurant opens in Dunstable

Spanning over 3,326sq ft, the new Dunstable restaurant will offer dine-in seating for up to 119 guests, as well as a drive-thru service for those on-the-go.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: “We always look forward to opening in a new county as it means sharing our Canadian charm with even more guests throughout the UK. Our Dunstable location is not only situated in the perfect location for the local community but also in close proximity of Luton and Hertfordshire too.”