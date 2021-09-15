Jobs boost for Houghton Regis as Lidl is given the go ahead

More than 40 new jobs are set to be created after supermarket giant Lidl was given the go ahead for a new store in Houghton Regis.

The company will be opening the supermarket on Houghton Road in Houghton Regis, following approval by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The new supermarket will mark the second Lidl to open in Houghton Regis and is set to create up to 40 new jobs. There will be a 1,410m² sales area, an in-store bakery, customer toilets as well as ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

How the new Lidl site will look

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Jason Buckley, said: “We are delighted to have received planning permission for this store. This would mark our second store for Houghton Regis and it will be fantastic to serve even more of the local area with our fresh, quality, great value products in the not too distant future. We very much look forward to breaking ground and getting started on construction in due course”.