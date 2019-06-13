Kensworth ‘Car Meet’ and family fun day for Action For Children

A kind-hearted Kensworth business is holding a ‘Car Meet Event’ in aid of the charity Action For Children.

The family fun day will take place from 11am - 4pm on July 7 at Full Throttle Performance, Packhorse Place Business Park.

There will be a food truck, music, bouncy castle, raffles, and lots of highly modified vehicles with the chance to win a ride in one on the day.

There will also be a guest speaker from the charity to tell visitors more about how Action For Children helps vulnerable young people and their families throughout the UK.

Owner, Ali Alride, said: “The reason for choosing Action For Children was because we do not believe that anyone should be left feeling alone or vulnerable - especially children!

“Having three children myself, whom I love dearly and would do anything for, and the thought that not every child can say the same for their parent(s), or that every parent is not able to provide completely for their child/children, is heartbreaking to me.

“So, myself and the team here have decided to try and contribute to those less fortunate. After all, if children are the future then showing a little compassion now could shape the future.”

For more information or to donate raffle prizes, please contact the Full Throttle Performance office via email at ftpltd@icloud.com or on 01582 842433 / 07795911911.

£10 will be charged per vehicle (including entry for the driver), and additionally, individual entry is £5 per person. (Under 16s are free).