Free Saturday parking which was introduced at four Central Beds Council-run car parks to help businesses through the pandemic is about to end.

Back in September we reported on how the council introduced the free parking initiative at Hockliffe Street and Duncombe Drive car parks in Leighton Buzzard as well as Ashton Square and Priory Gardens in Dunstable to help retailers emerging from lockdown.

But CBC has now stated: "In line with the easing of national restrictions as part of the government's roadmap we will be resuming normal charging on Saturdays in these car parks from Saturday, July 3.

Free parking at Duncombe Drive car park

"From this date, anyone using these car parks on a Saturday will need to make payment via pay machine by either cash or card, or by using our mobile provider, Just Park. Details of our tariffs can be found via our website https://bit.ly/2SQ7rPF ."

Reacting to the news, Gennaro Borrelli, chairman on LB First said: "In light of this announcement we will be continuing to pursue a parking strategy with CBC that will look at providing half an hour free parking in our car parks. The Federation Of Small Business is supportive of this and calling for the same."