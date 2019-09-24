London Fashion Week wowed by nail designs from Dunstable technicians

Three Dunstable nail technicians were delighted to take part in the thrill and excitement of London Fashion Week.

Suzanne Clayton, of Souz Nails and Beauty, Georgia Hardwicke of Beautiful You Nails and Beauty, and Lauren Lenoir of The Nail Shed, took their tip designs to the capital on September 15, ready to apply them to runway models.

London Fashion Week: September.

The team was working for designer Pierre Garroudi, and had created the nails for his show at The Candid Arts Trust in Angel, Islington.

Lead nail technician Suzanne said: “After his February show at London Fashion Week, I started to talk to Pierre about this one.

“We discussed his theme of ‘ivory’ with pastels and splashes of colour, as it would be the spring and summer show.

“I have worked with Pierre six times now; he likes to give each person artistic licence to create and push boundaries.”

Nails by Souz and Co.

After the show in February, Suzanne chose Georgia, of Houghton Regis, and Lauren, of Dunstable to work in her team – Nails by Souz and Co.

They were also joined by Sheniene Lebond, Em Lee, and Sophie Donaldson, who came from the West Midlands, Essex and Kent respectively.

Suzanne added: “All the girls on the team hadn’t worked with me before or done anything like this, but what they accomplished was just amazing.

“Pierre likes to mix colours, styles and textures in a very unique way and encourages use of all kinds of materials, thinking outside the box.

A runway model wearing Nails by Souz and Co.

“The feedback has been amazing but especially for the nails – make-up artists and models alike had never seen nails like ours, and are keen to work with us again!”

One of Suzanne’s sets was a special collaboration with Shelley Andreff, a make-up artist formerly from Luton, created with splash style effect in black and white.

The team's designs.