Luton Airport gets the thumbs up from travellers

London Luton Airport (LLA) has been named the second best UK airport in Condé Nast Reader's Choice Awards 2021. The airport was ranked 0.8 percentage points behind London Heathrow, and was listed ahead of Gatwick, Manchester and London City.

Airports are judged on a set of criteria by Condé Nast readers, based on a standard five-point scale converted to a percentage: excellent, very good, good, fair, and poor.

The airport was also ranked second in the awards last year.

Luton Airport