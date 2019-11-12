Marcin’s engineering his bright future at Dunstable’s Amazon apprenticeship programme

A Dunstable apprentice who has become a fully qualified engineer visited London to celebrate his graduation from the Amazon Apprenticeship Programme.

Hardworking Marcin Trojak is among a group of 17 apprentices who have completed up to four years of learning through the scheme and will now work in Amazon’s fulfilment centres across the UK.

Marcin said: “It was great to travel to London to visit Amazon’s UK headquarters for the graduation ceremony. I’m really pleased to have completed the programme and can’t wait to find out what the future has in store for my career.”

The apprentices were welcomed to the event at Amazon’s London headquarters by Doug Gurr, Amazon UK Country Manager.

Following the event, the newly qualified apprentice from Dunstable will now put his theory into practice at the town’s fulfilment centre.

“The Amazon Apprenticeship Programme aims to unearth and inspire the next generation of leaders in STEM industries and it’s great to meet this year’s apprentices as they embark on the next stage of their careers” added Edmon Yohannes, general manager at Amazon in Dunstable.

“The Programme offers up to four years of study and practical learning for people of all ages, from all walks of life, and we’re proud to welcome our apprentices to their new roles.”

The apprenticeships are designed to suit candidates with a range of experience, from those with life skills to school leavers who are 18+ with GCSEs or A-levels. Visit: amazon.jobs/apprentices