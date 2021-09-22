MP calls for action to save Vauxhall jobs in Luton

Luton's MP Rachel Hopkins has attacked the Government over its handling of the pandemic after the Luton News revealed job losses at the Vauxhall plant this week.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Question Time today, (Wednesday), the Luton South MP said: "The Government has failed to maintain jobs, failed to maintain key strategic supply lines, and failed to support the country's capability in areas such as silicon."

She asked what was being done to ensure the automotive industry stayed competitive to save jobs in Luton.

Her comments came after it was announced around 239 jobs could be at risk at the Luton plant because of a global shortage of semiconductor chips, caused by the pandemic. There are fears the end of furlough this month will see more firms ditching staff.

But deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said the Government had supported 12 million people through furlough and the costs was no longer sustainable. He said the government was investing in technologies which could sustain jobs for the future.

The Vauxhall plant in Luton (Getty)