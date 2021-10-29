Numbers add up for Dunstable firm at the top of its game

Suzanne Spicer with her winning team

A Dunstable accountancy firm has won a gold award at the 2021 National Business Women Awards.

The firm’s founder, Suzanne Spicer, picked up the award for the Best Woman in Business Services category after being a runner-up at last year’s event.

Suzanne, who started Spicer & Co in 2014, has seen her company grow to a team of ten – including husband, Steve, who’s the firm’s business development manager, and sister, Annette, their payroll manager.

She said: "It was brilliant to go on stage at the gala final in London to collect the award but really it was a win for all of us."

Suzanne, who lives in Leighton Buzzard with Steve and their children, has had a busy year. "We’ve worked really hard to support our clients and local businesses throughout the pandemic. We had so many people phoning us asking for information on applying for grants or needing advice on how to pivot their business".

The awards judges were impressed by Suzanne’s commitment. "Suzanne is an exceptional businesswoman who has grown her business from her kitchen table to a thriving practice, and she gave a tremendous amount of free support to businesses during the pandemic".

Suzanne said: "After such a challenging time it was lovely to win the award and be recognised for our dedication."