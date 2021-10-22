Redrow reaches the heights with more Luton homes

The phase will see the launch of 86 three- and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection. Influenced by the early 20th-century Arts & Crafts era, the homes feature a combination of traditional exteriors and contemporary spacious interiors.

Kerry McCoubrey, Sales Director at Redrow Eastern, said: “Luton is a highly desirable area and with flexible working looking like it’s here to stay following the Covid-19 pandemic, we anticipate that the area will continue to attract new buyers and investment. The location offers homeowners the perfect combination of rural greenery and access to vibrant city life, and we look forward to welcoming new buyers to the site so they can experience the benefits of the setting first-hand.”