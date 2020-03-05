Toddington and Houghton Regis nail technicians bang on trend for London Fashion Week

Talented nail technicians from Toddington and Houghton Regis were proud to see their designs grace the catwalk at London Fashion Week (LFW).

Suzanne Clayton, of Souz Nails and Beauty, along with her five-strong team Nails by Souz & Co created striking statement tips for designer Pierre Garroudi.

The team (bottom right) and their nail designs.

Suzanne, of Toddington, and team member Georgia Hardwicke, of Houghton Regis, have designed nails for Pierre before, and couldn’t wait to head to the show last weekend.

Lead nail technician Suzanne said: “His theme this year was black for ‘Autumn/Winter’, as LFW is always six months ahead of seasons.

“After speaking with Pierre, he wanted nails in black glitz glam or colour, so I decided for the colour nails to be a theme of abstract mini masterpieces, using art as inspiration.

“Pierre always lets everyone be creative and never suppresses that - in fact, a lot of the time he will say add more!”

Gold design

At the weekend, Suzanne and Georgia worked with Sheniene Lebond from Birmingham, and Em Lee and Sophie Donaldson from Essex, who had all worked as part of Nails by Souz & Co for Pierre during September’s London Fashion Week.

They were also joined by creative Karla Spicer from Southampton.

Suzanne added: “The models are always in awe of the nails and try to pick which ones they want to wear, but we work with the make-up artists on what we think will go well together.

“LFW is so important as designers get to showcase, while the high street gets to translate colours, patterns and styles into looks that we can wear. The hair, make-up and nails get to collaborate on looks and styles they may otherwise not get the chance to do.”

Nails by Souz and Co would also like to thank assistants Nikki Green and Erin Cramb, who came from Scotland, as well as make-up artist Shelley Andref, from Northampton, and ‘Krish Makeover’ from London, who helped with the gold make-up and nails.

Nails By Souz & Co is now preparing for a charity fashion show in London, in aid of Mind and Prostate Cancer.

> Suzanne was a finalist for Nail Bar of the Year Midlands: English Nails Brows Lashes Awards.