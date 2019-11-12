Toddington nail technician reaches finals of National Hair and Beauty Awards

A Toddington nail technician was proud to be a runner-up at the National Hair and Beauty Awards.

Suzanne Clayton, of Souz Nails and Beauty, visited Leicester’s Athena banqueting hall on October 27, as she was nominated for National Nail Artist of the Year.

The talented businesswoman has had her designs featured as part of London Fashion Week, most recently taking part in September with her team Nails by Souz and Co.

Speaking about having her work recognised by the National Hair and Beauty Awards, Suzanne said: “I finished as a runner-up, and it was amazing just to be nominated and reach the final.

“I was up against nail techs from all over the country and some amazing competition.

“There was a champagne reception so we could network, and lots of prosecco flowing. There was even a girl with a prosecco dress.”

Suzanne was nominated by her family and friends, and the judges then went through her social media profiles, also looking for any press or charity work she had done.

She was also up against her team mate, Sheniene Lebond and the pair went along to support each other.

Suzanne said: “The judges chose the finalists who were then put to a public vote, and the public vote with the judges’ opinion were combined together.

“Thank you to my husband, my dad and boys who always support me in my crazy adventures, picking me up and dropping me off, often at unsocial times and all over the place.

“Thank you also to my Souz and Co nail team, who I couldn’t do shows without, and to my inner circle of nail techs, who believe in me.

“But most of all, thank you to my mum who I lost three years ago after a nine-year battle with cancer. She believed in me and made me believe in myself, that I could achieve anything I put my mind to.

“She was a massive part of my salon.”