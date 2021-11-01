Watch footage of big surprise for Arriva's Luton passengers as vehicle is transformed into a bingo bus!

Luton bus passengers were treated to an unusual surprise this week as a regular Luton Arriva bus suddenly transformed into a bingo bus, complete with sparkly bingo caller and games!

The Z bus was taken over by Mecca Bingo, as it’s getting the bingo balls rolling again as it prepares to reopen its Luton club on Skimpot Lane, which will be transformed with a new look and feel.

Mecca had a surprise in store for Luton bus passengers - what they thought to be just a regular journey turned into a bingo bus extravaganza. A lively bingo caller, dressed in a dazzling tuxedo, amazed the passengers with a spontaneous game of bingo, after taking over the bus tannoy system to tease his arrival. The lucky travellers were treated to iconic bingo calls in typical Mecca fashion, and one lucky winner even took home an amazing prize.

The bingo caller

One of the astonished passengers said: “I was absolutely gobsmacked - I only got on the bus to travel a few stops but ended up having so much fun playing bingo. The caller was fantastic, Mecca did a great job at surprising us!”

Mecca Luton’s relaunch marks a huge change, as Mecca steps up its experience to make bingo bigger and better than ever before. The reopening will also create new jobs, which the club is currently recruiting for, including kitchen and floor team members and bingo callers.

Tim Perry, General Manager at Mecca Luton, said: “We’ve been working hard to bring the best ever bingo offering to Luton, so we wanted to treat residents with a sneak peak of what’s to come by surprising them with our bingo bus! The reaction was amazing, and we’re so excited to increase the experience tenfold when we open up the doors to Mecca Luton later this year. Luton needs to get ready, it’s going to be big!”

Linsey Sweet, General Manager at Arriva Luton, said: “It was so much fun to be able to help Mecca create the bingo bus experience for our passengers - everyone, including our driver, had an amazing time.”

The venue plans to open next month

Mecca Luton will reopen its doors in December. For more information and updates, keep an eye on the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/meccaluton