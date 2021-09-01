Wider range of Central Bedfordshire businesses can now apply for help in coping with pandemic impact

Applications are open for Central Bedfordshire businesses to apply for the latest round of Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) funding.

The scheme is open to: Businesses who have not previously received an Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG); Taxi drivers licenced by Central Bedfordshire Council; Businesses in the Travel, Tourism and Events sector who previously received a Restart Grant; Businesses that would have qualified for a Restart Grant but didn’t apply during the application window (6 April 2021 – 30 June 2021).

Any business that has already been allocated funding under the ARG scheme, will not be eligible for any further funding at this time.

Central Beds Council HQ

Eligible businesses will need to complete an application form and grants will be awarded at the end of the application window so demand can be determined.

Executive Member for Corporate Resources, Councillor David Shelvey said: “In this latest round of the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) scheme, we can accept applications from a range of businesses far wider than under previous schemes.”

“We have adapted this scheme to meet the needs of our local economy and understand that despite restrictions easing, businesses are still feeling the impacts of previous lockdown restrictions.”

The application period for the latest round of Additional Restrictions Grant is from September 1 to 28. Applications will be decided at the end of the four-week application period.